Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.57

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.57 and traded as high as C$0.94. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 3,525,218 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BBD.B shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.85 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen lowered Bombardier, Inc. Class B to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.57 to C$0.73 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$0.85 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.84.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.97.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile (TSE:BBD.B)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.