Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Raised to Buy at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCEI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $40.79.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

