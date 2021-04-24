Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT Raised to $48.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boralex from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Boralex from $46.25 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial raised Boralex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut Boralex from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Boralex from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

OTCMKTS:BRLXF opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.89. Boralex has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $44.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

