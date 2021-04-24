BOScoin (BOS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,642.00

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and $1,642.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 53.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000140 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.