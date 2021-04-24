Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Increased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after buying an additional 11,161,162 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,951,000 after buying an additional 5,520,351 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 621.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,986,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,220,000 after buying an additional 5,156,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 534.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,347,000 after buying an additional 4,460,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $430,046.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,468. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $42.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.16.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

