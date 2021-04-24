Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 25,971 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,971 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $67,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,073,000 after buying an additional 18,905 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $376.27 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $392.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $117.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.43.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

