BOX Token (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0573

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 32% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One BOX Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0573 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BOX Token has traded down 31.9% against the dollar. BOX Token has a total market cap of $5.72 million and $990.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00012174 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.50 or 0.00397993 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003861 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888. The official website for BOX Token is box.la.

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars.

