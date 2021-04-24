British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,700 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,734 ($35.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £62.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a one year high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,747.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,707.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.75%.

In related news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,354 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,786 ($36.40), for a total transaction of £204,882.44 ($267,680.22). Also, insider Jack Bowles sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,776 ($36.27), for a total transaction of £157,482.48 ($205,751.87). Insiders purchased a total of 10,617 shares of company stock valued at $30,043,557 in the last quarter.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

