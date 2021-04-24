Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

Shares of BRMK opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after buying an additional 714,434 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 883,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 191,004 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 835,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 96,063 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

