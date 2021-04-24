Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner Sells 17,500 Shares

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BWEN stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.58 million, a PE ratio of -87.15 and a beta of 1.72. Broadwind, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $40.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.03 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

BWEN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadwind presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth about $1,695,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth $1,263,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at about $698,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

