Brokerages Anticipate Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will report $4.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.69 million to $5.70 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $19.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.06 million to $22.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.23 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $32.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 188.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,683 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.