Brokerages Anticipate Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Analysts predict that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will report earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.87) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Carvana reported earnings per share of ($1.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carvana.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.27.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total transaction of $500,162.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 13,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.49, for a total transaction of $3,639,918.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 858,550 shares of company stock worth $237,258,834 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $278.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carvana has a 1-year low of $71.56 and a 1-year high of $323.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.83 and a beta of 2.52.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carvana (CVNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.