Brokerages Anticipate Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to report sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $657.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $4.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,440,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,983,000 after purchasing an additional 442,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,948,000 after buying an additional 5,199,820 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,200,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,654 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELAN opened at $30.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

