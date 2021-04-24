Brokerages Anticipate Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to report sales of $22.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.40 million to $30.29 million. Omeros posted sales of $23.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $97.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.35 million to $105.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $70.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMER shares. UBS Group started coverage on Omeros in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Omeros news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 1,900 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $42,731.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,591. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,295,415.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,613 shares of company stock worth $1,753,115 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after acquiring an additional 495,817 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 963,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 306,684 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,732,000. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMER stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 384,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,079. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.65. Omeros has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

