Brokerages Anticipate Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Savara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.12). Savara posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Savara.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SVRA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Savara in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Mccracken acquired 68,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,088.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls acquired 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $49,887.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,094.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 162,958 shares of company stock worth $269,692 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Savara by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Savara in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Savara by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 20,854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 698.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 125,737 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,943,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,800. The firm has a market cap of $107.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Savara has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.58.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

