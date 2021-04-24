Brokerages Anticipate Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Million

Brokerages predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will post $3.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.98 million and the highest is $5.00 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $1.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 134.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $22.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.40 million to $26.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sensus Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRTS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.73. 7,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,485. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60. The company has a market cap of $61.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.49. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.