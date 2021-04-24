Brokerages Expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.56 Billion

Brokerages expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to announce $4.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.49 billion and the highest is $4.68 billion. Avnet posted sales of $4.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $18.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.39 billion to $18.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.71 billion to $19.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVT shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 488.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.17. 348,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,194. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $44.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.