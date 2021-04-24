Brokerages Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Announce $1.55 EPS

Brokerages expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. Boston Properties posted earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.40.

Boston Properties stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,113,000 after purchasing an additional 579,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $1,232,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,750,000 after acquiring an additional 413,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Boston Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,191,000 after acquiring an additional 74,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Boston Properties by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,272,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,268,000 after acquiring an additional 131,070 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

