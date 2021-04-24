Brokerages Expect Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) to Post -$0.59 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chimerix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.16). Chimerix posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 247.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,906 shares in the company, valued at $834,360.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in Chimerix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,956,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,110,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chimerix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,854,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chimerix by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chimerix by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix during the third quarter valued at about $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMRX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. 499,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,761. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.13 million, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

