Brokerages Expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $304.49 Million

Analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to report sales of $304.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $298.45 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted sales of $710.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.90 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 149,277 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,534. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.21.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.