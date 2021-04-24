Brokerages Expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $772.35 Million

Analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will report $772.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $770.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $777.10 million. II-VI reported sales of $627.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.50 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on IIVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on II-VI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley upgraded II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

Shares of II-VI stock traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $77.87. 1,864,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,739. II-VI has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $100.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.37 and a 200 day moving average of $72.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -707.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $610,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530,288.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,840. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 822.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 43,661 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 17.7% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 36,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

