Brokerages Expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15).

VKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after buying an additional 605,585 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 33,558 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 173,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 50,187 shares in the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $464.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

