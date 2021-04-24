Brokerages Set Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target at $32.42

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Aritzia from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Aritzia from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Aritzia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on Aritzia from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aritzia from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of Aritzia stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $24.51. 1,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491. Aritzia has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $26.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.62.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

