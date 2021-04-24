Brokerages Set Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Target Price at $70.40

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BALY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $3,930,354.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,808,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,195,867 shares of company stock valued at $66,703,493 over the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BALY. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $20,815,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $5,886,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $9,542,000.

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.40 and a beta of 2.73. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.31.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.43 million. Bally’s’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bally’s will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

