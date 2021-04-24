Brokerages Set Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ:DSEY) PT at $18.73

Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ:DSEY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DSEY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of DSEY stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,474. Diversey has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $16.58.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

