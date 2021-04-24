Brokerages Set Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target at $8.38

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.26.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ERJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of ERJ stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.26. 2,220,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,438,344. Embraer has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,604,000. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its stake in Embraer by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,282,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Embraer by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

