Brokerages Set Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) PT at GBX 5,071.25

Shares of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,071.25 ($66.26).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Renishaw from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Renishaw from GBX 4,350 ($56.83) to GBX 5,185 ($67.74) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of LON:RSW opened at GBX 6,500 ($84.92) on Wednesday. Renishaw has a 12-month low of GBX 2,375.38 ($31.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,025 ($91.78). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,158.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,915.42. The firm has a market cap of £4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 104.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

