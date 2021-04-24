Brokerages Set Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Price Target at $25.25

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSYS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Shares of SSYS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.50. 1,030,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,428. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.80. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.35 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1,575.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.