Brokerages Set Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Price Target at $20.37

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.37.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TS shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenaris from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 1,792.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TS stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $23.81.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenaris will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

