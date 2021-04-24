Brokers Issue Forecasts for OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OrganiGram in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.79 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OGI. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “underpeform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC cut shares of OrganiGram from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.78.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at C$3.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.75. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$8.00. The stock has a market cap of C$978.20 million and a PE ratio of -2.87.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.