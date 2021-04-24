Brokers Issue Forecasts for Subsea 7 S.A.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Subsea 7 in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SUBCY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SEB Equities lowered Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. DNB Markets downgraded Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Subsea 7 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Subsea 7 stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 33.70%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

