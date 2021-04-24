Brokers Offer Predictions for Hexcel Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hexcel in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HXL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.59.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.