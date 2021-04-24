Brokers Set Expectations for Primerica, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Primerica in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Primerica alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on PRI. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

NYSE PRI opened at $160.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.14. Primerica has a one year low of $94.18 and a one year high of $163.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $594.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Primerica by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Primerica by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 50,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.