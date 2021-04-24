Brokers Set Expectations for The Middleby Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The Middleby in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CL King raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.56.

Shares of MIDD opened at $182.06 on Friday. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $185.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.06 and its 200-day moving average is $137.94.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Middleby by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Middleby by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in The Middleby by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Middleby by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.