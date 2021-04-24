Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYUP) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYUP) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.24 and last traded at $25.22. Approximately 21,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 53,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

About Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYUP)

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

