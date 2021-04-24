Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, April 9th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.39.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

