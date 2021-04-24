Bytecoin Price Reaches $0.0008 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $144.39 million and $1.02 million worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.17 or 0.00798956 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004503 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 574% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

