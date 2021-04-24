C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.61.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW opened at $99.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.