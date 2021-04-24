CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $81.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CAMP opened at $13.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70. CalAmp has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $13.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAMP shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

