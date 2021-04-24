Callahan Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,304,000 after purchasing an additional 603,625 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after purchasing an additional 92,098 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,117,000 after purchasing an additional 61,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,575,000 after purchasing an additional 120,269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $217.21 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $138.37 and a 52-week high of $217.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

