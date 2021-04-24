Callahan Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Friedman Industries were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Friedman Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Friedman Industries stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.77. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.57%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

