Callahan Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,839 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of ConocoPhillips worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,360 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,393 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $49.72 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 million, a PE ratio of -44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

