Camelot Portfolios LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 382.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,472 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.63. 27,062,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,222,434. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $58.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

