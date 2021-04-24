Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 15,676 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000.

BSJQ stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $25.66. The company had a trading volume of 179,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,529. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40.

