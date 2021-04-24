Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 2,525 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after buying an additional 43,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,284,000 after buying an additional 498,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.49. The company had a trading volume of 294,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,398. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $80.20 and a 52 week high of $159.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304 in the last ninety days. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

