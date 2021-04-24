Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. BOKF NA boosted its position in CBRE Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 202,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,002,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.