Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 117,752 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $51.20. 16,386,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,808,643. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average of $46.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.