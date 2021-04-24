Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.90.

Shares of LMT traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $365.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.83. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.