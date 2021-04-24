Camelot Portfolios LLC Trims Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned 0.13% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $378,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 591.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 216,695 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,359. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $29.06.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.