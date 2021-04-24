Canaccord Genuity Boosts Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $56.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised shares of Hexcel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.59.

NYSE:HXL opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $169,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,833 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,315 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,443,000 after purchasing an additional 952,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 310.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,086,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,701,000 after purchasing an additional 822,139 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

